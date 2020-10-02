Motorway rape case: PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage

The Lahore motorway rape victim's car. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday called on TV channels to stop airing content on the Lahore motorway rape case.



According to a notification issued by the authority, the airing of content related to the investigation of the case will diminish the "the evidentiary worth of the material collected by the prosecution".



PEMRA notification banning the Lahore motorway rape case.

PEMRA stated in its notification that since the offence is related to sex hence media coverage concerning victim and her family will also be a cause of discomfort and disgrace for her.

The authority said told news channels to refrain from airing any content with regard to the instant case on electronic, print and social media, in future and in case of non-compliance, strict legal action will be taken as per PEMRA's ordinance.



Lahore motorway rape case

Two robbers had allegedly gang-raped a woman in front of her children when her car broke down on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last month in an area falling within Gujjarpura police station's jurisdiction.

The woman, along with her children, was driving to Gujranwala when she was forced to stop at around 1:30am at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after reportedly running out of fuel.

She immediately called a relative and sent him her location. He asked her to also dial the Motorway Police helpline 130 from which she reportedly received no response.

In the meantime, two robbers reportedly approached the car, broke the window, and took the woman and her children to nearby bushes where they allegedly raped her in front of the children.

They also allegedly snatched her purse carrying Rs100,000 in cash, one bracelet, car registration papers, and three ATM cards.