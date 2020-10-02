Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence on traumatic miscarriage following high risk pregnancy scare

Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage has shaken up the internet to no end, and soon after her gut wrenching tribute to her unborn child went viral, the discombobulated mother-of-two shared one of her most heartbreaking realizations as she headed home from the hospital with ‘no baby’.

Announcing her thoughts regarding the loss of her third baby, Teigen took to her Twitter account to write a short and concise note that drove home the impact of their true loss. The model wrote, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Check out the post below:

Shortly after her post went up, other fans began flooding the model's comment section with words of encouragement. Some even shared stories of their own miscarriage's or still births. One user wrote, "I’m sorry for your loss, Chrissy, John.I know how you feel. I lost one during the 1st trimester. I just started to bleed one night. Our 2 kids were already asleep so dad stayed with them & I drove myself to the ER. I was sent home after not finding its heartbeat."



Others offered their support and wished simply wished the couple a speedy emotional recovery. "All I can say, from out here in the gallery of Twitter, is my heart hurts for you and your family, and love/solace are being sent your way. Red heartCrying face."





