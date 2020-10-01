close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2020

DaBaby features in Dua Lipa's new teaser for remix of 'Levitating'

Singer Dua Lipa has shared a brief snippet of DaBaby's verse from the new remix of "Levitating" that is set to land on Friday (October, 2).

The English pop star and the North Carolina-bred rapper  joined forces on a brand-new remix of 'Levitating', the latest single from Lipa’s sophomore album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

"GET READY 4 BLAST OFF - LEVITATING @DaBabyDaBaby," she tweeted early this morning with a seven-second preview of the visual, which shows Lipa relaxing on the hood of a car before transitioning to the duo hanging out at a dance club.

The singer previously announced the new collaboration last week, and then teased fans with a longer TikTok promo clip for the video in which Lipa plays hostess to guests entering the intergalactic “Levitating Experience.”

