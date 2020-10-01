DaBaby features in Dua Lipa's new teaser for remix of 'Levitating'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Dua Lipa has shared a brief snippet of DaBaby's verse from the new remix of "Levitating" that is set to land on Friday (October, 2).
The English pop star and the North Carolina-bred rapper joined forces on a brand-new remix of 'Levitating', the latest single from Lipa’s sophomore album, 'Future Nostalgia'.
"GET READY 4 BLAST OFF - LEVITATING @DaBabyDaBaby," she tweeted early this morning with a seven-second preview of the visual, which shows Lipa relaxing on the hood of a car before transitioning to the duo hanging out at a dance club.
The singer previously announced the new collaboration last week, and then teased fans with a longer TikTok promo clip for the video in which Lipa plays hostess to guests entering the intergalactic “Levitating Experience.”