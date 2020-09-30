Gold prices decrease in Pakistan by Rs300 per tola

Gold bangles on display at a jewellery shop in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a decline on Wednesday by Rs300 per tola.

The new price of gold per tola in Pakistan is Rs111,800.



The price of 10g gold decreased by Rs258 after which it was available in the market for Rs95,850.

Meanwhile, the price of gold internationally fell by a dollar to reach $1,886 per ounce.