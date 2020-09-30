close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2020

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan by Rs300 per tola

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 30, 2020
Gold bangles on display at a jewellery shop in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a decline on Wednesday by Rs300 per tola.

The new price of gold per tola in Pakistan is Rs111,800.

The price of 10g gold decreased by Rs258 after which it was available in the market for Rs95,850.

Meanwhile, the price of gold internationally fell by a dollar to reach $1,886 per ounce.

Latest News

More From Pakistan