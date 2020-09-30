Anoushey Ashraf sings praises for ‘Ertuğrul’ after its Guinness World Record

Anoushey Ashraf previously set all the haters of 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul' in their place as well

Acclaimed Pakistani actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf is known for never shying away from expressing her love for the Turkish series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

While she has previously set all the haters of the historical series in their place, she is now applauding the success of the Esra Bilgiç and Engin Altan Düzyatan-starrer as it reportedly marks a new world record.

The VJ and talk show host reacted to the big news of the Turkish series reportedly entering the Guinness Book of World Records as the ‘Best Dramatic Work.’

Ashraf was over the moon as she commented on Diva Magazine's post, saying: “Super well made! Amazing depiction, story telling, camera work and acting that promotes work on from this side of the world on an international level,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Cinemas/art brings us so much closer to everyone. May we get to see more Turkish, Iranian, Lebanese and even work from Egypt in the coming years and May we export our best stuff there!” she added.