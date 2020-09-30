Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey tearfully explains why her sister is living with him

News about Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and sister Nickayla Rivera moving in together had taken over the internet like wildfire recently.

And as the two received death threats, and hateful comments about the news, Dorsey turned to his Instagram to clear the air and put the naysayers in their place.

The Glee actor left behind her four-year-old son, Josey, after her death in July, and subsequent to that, Dorsey explained that his and Naya’s son wanted his aunt Nickayla to live with them.

In an extensive video posted on his profile, Dorsey said: “Its not always black and white. I can’t believe this is real life and I am about to address any of this nonsense.”

“It’s been brought to my attention that there’s a lot of people who have a lot to say and opinions on a family’s tragic situation. There’s people making judgements, making assumptions, they’re sending terrible messages wishing death upon strangers who they truly know next to zero about,” he went on to say.

He further explained how Josey asked Nickayla, whom he calls Titi, to live with them: “And then he asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,’ because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom, because you’re gonna need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child and you deal with it every hour of every day for 80-plus days now.”

“I wouldn’t want any of you to ever have to go through any of that and to have to let him get what he wants, what he asks for and what he needs right now, which is his family. Even if you know it’s temporary and it’s not forever. It’s a temporary situation and, after all that he’s had to go through, how could you deny him that, because of what?” he continued.

“Because of what some strangers might think or say or spew some hatred based on some ill-advised, illogical, misinformed tabloid? It’s sad. It really is,” he said.

“But I hope you would be lucky enough, I hope you would be lucky as me to have family on both sides who support and who’ve helped out tremendously and to have a young woman who is…his Titi who’s willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things; uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better,” he went on to say.

“At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone,” he added.



Dorsey became overwhelmed with emotions as he talked about his late ex-wife and said: “I hope none of you ever have to go through any of this.”

“And I have to tell him, ‘Oh she’s an angel now. She’s with God. She’s in heaven.’ And he says, ‘Well I want to go there. How do I get there?’ I wouldn’t wish there upon any of your ears to have to hear that, hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know,” he said.

“And then going to a funeral, trying to explain that to an innocent child of what a funeral is way before they should ever have to think about or deal with any of that. And when you get through that and then he asks me if Titi can live with us,” he added.