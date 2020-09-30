Jane Lynch remembers the ‘fiercely loyal’ Naya Rivera months after her death

American actor Jane Lynch is remembering her costar and dear friend Naya Rivera months after she passed away.

During an appearance on People’s TV show, Lynch, 60, spoke about her departed Glee costar and all the great things about her.

″The greatest thing about Naya Rivera was that she would be the first one to speak up if something was happening that wasn't right, that wasn't fair, that was cruel,″ said the Wreck-It Ralph star.

″If you were a friend of hers, you knew it, you could feel it. Just such a fierce force of nature that girl was. It's a great loss. It's a great loss for all of us,” Lynch went on to say.

She had earlier spoken about Rivera in an interview on the Today show last month, saying: ″I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine, she would do them right off the bat. And they would be changing them and she had no problem with it."

“She was a great advocate and loved the fact that she and Heather Morris had the lesbian relationship on the show and how much that meant to so many young people,” she added.