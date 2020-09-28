PM Imran Khan inaugurates Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Mohmand District

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed inaugurate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in the tribal areas of the country adjoining Afghanistan, on September 28, 2020. — PMOffice

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Mohmand District in the presence of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and UAE Ambasaador HE Hamad Alzaabi.



According to a statement from the premier's office, PM Imran Khan performed inauguration of Ghallanai-Mamad Gat Road (Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road) in Mohmand District.

"The UAE supported Pakistan's development in the war-ravaged areas," the statement said.