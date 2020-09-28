PM Imran Khan inaugurates Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Mohmand District

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Mohmand District in the presence of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and UAE Ambasaador HE Hamad Alzaabi.
According to a statement from the premier's office, PM Imran Khan performed inauguration of Ghallanai-Mamad Gat Road (Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road) in Mohmand District.
"The UAE supported Pakistan's development in the war-ravaged areas," the statement said.