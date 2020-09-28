Cardi B opens up about her romantic life after split from Offset

Cardi B, who recently confirmed her divorce from Offset, opened up about her romantic life in a video message.



According to reports, Cardi acknowledged that she could 'date any man I want' at the moment, but the star's not really looking to start anything new in the aftermath of her split.

Previously, Cardi revealed that her DMs have been 'flooded' since news of her and Offset’s split went public.



In her video, Cardi also talked further about her decision to end things with her husband, saying. "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave."

She reportedly added: "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."



Cardi’s recent comments are similar to what she talked about in an Instagram Live video last weekend, when she first shared that she did in fact file for a divorce.

Cardi, who has been active on social media, celebrated #NationalDaughtersDay on September 26 with pictures of her two-year-old daughter Kulture.

She also took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of a poster of herself that she spotted in the Bronx, adding: "I be posted in time square all the time but it really feels good seeing my face in the hood I used to walk to everyday."

