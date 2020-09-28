close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
September 28, 2020

Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor in adorable birthday tribute

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 28, 2020
Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor in adorable birthday tribute

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a couple known all around for their doting affection and wholesome PDA. On the event of Ranbir’s birthday, Alia spared no opportunity to pen a short and sweet note for the actor.

The picture in question features a low-key birthday bash filled with candles, cake, deserts and loved ones.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday 8 ️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia is not the only one who penned an endearing tribute to the Bollywood hotshot, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor was also quick to jump the bandwagon and posted a collage filled with several priceless throwback pictures, wishing the actor “Happiest bday” and loads of “AWESOMENESS!” Raddhima concluded her tribute by saying, “Love you so much #babybrother #38andfab” (sic)


