Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor in adorable birthday tribute

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a couple known all around for their doting affection and wholesome PDA. On the event of Ranbir’s birthday, Alia spared no opportunity to pen a short and sweet note for the actor.

The picture in question features a low-key birthday bash filled with candles, cake, deserts and loved ones.

Check out the post below:

Alia is not the only one who penned an endearing tribute to the Bollywood hotshot, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor was also quick to jump the bandwagon and posted a collage filled with several priceless throwback pictures, wishing the actor “Happiest bday” and loads of “AWESOMENESS!” Raddhima concluded her tribute by saying, “Love you so much #babybrother #38andfab” (sic)





