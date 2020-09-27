close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2020

Man kills wife, shoots himself dead after domestic spat in Lahore: police

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 27, 2020
The 30-year-old man, who shot his wife dead in Gulshan-e-Ravi, travelled to Samanabad where he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said. The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

LAHORE: A man shot his 20-year-old wife reportedly over a domestic spat before killing himself, police said Sunday.

The 30-year-old man, who shot his wife dead in Gulshan-e-Ravi, travelled to Samanabad where he turned the gun on himself, they said, adding that the bodies were recovered and shifted for autopsy.

Police sources informed Geo News that the couple reportedly had a fight at home before the gruesome incident. The relatives of the deceased individuals were being questioned as authorities probe the murder-suicide case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan