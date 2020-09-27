Man kills wife, shoots himself dead after domestic spat in Lahore: police

The 30-year-old man, who shot his wife dead in Gulshan-e-Ravi, travelled to Samanabad where he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said. The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

LAHORE: A man shot his 20-year-old wife reportedly over a domestic spat before killing himself, police said Sunday.

The 30-year-old man, who shot his wife dead in Gulshan-e-Ravi, travelled to Samanabad where he turned the gun on himself, they said, adding that the bodies were recovered and shifted for autopsy.

Police sources informed Geo News that the couple reportedly had a fight at home before the gruesome incident. The relatives of the deceased individuals were being questioned as authorities probe the murder-suicide case.