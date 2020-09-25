Can Halsey's Insta pics with Machine Gun Kelly upset Megan Fox?

Singer Halsey on Thursday shared a couple of throwback pictures with Machine Gun Kelly, leaving her fans wanting more.

The singer has teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly's for Cleveland rapper's album "Tickets To My Downfall".

The album titled "Tickets to My Downfall" also features a collaborative song with Halsey.

Taking to Instagram, Halsey showered praises on MGK, saying the rapper has always been a rockstar in everything he has done whether it's acting, modeling, being an amazing father.

"Tickets to My Downfall featuring the song “Forget Me Too” is out now! The day has finally arrived that @machinegunkelly and I have a song together. I know it may seem impossible that we haven’t already done a song together, because we have been friends since the dawn of time. Believe me. It’s crazy even to us that it took so long to do it. Just seems like it’s a meant to be type of thing. And now it is. Here. . I’m so proud of your reinvention Colson. You’ve always been a rockstar in everything you’ve done whether it’s acting, modeling, being an amazing father, or exploring other genres. But now you have a whole entire album full of songs that reinforce what we already know." (sic).







