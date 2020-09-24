Kangana Ranaut on NCB summons for Deepika, Shraddha: ‘they are wishing they could turn back time’

Kangana Ranaut’s statement regarding the prevalent ‘drug mafia’ in Bollywood has garnered a lot of media attention, especially since it comes shortly after Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor got called in for questioning by the NBC.

Taking to Twitter the actress pointed out, “Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back.”

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone got roped into a meeting with the NBC, after Times Now leaked snip-bits of her drug related conversations with her manager via Whatsapp.

When the screenshots initially came out, Kangana was the first to jump onto social media and point out, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ," (sic)



