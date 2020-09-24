Qureshi calls for 'constant vigilance' of Afghan peace process spoilers

he foreign minister said that the peace process could be harmed by spoilers and it was necessary to monitor them "to guard against their machinations". Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday called for the "constant vigilance" of elements from within and without that can act a 'spoilers' in the Afghan peace process.



Addressing the ministers conference, the foreign minister said that the peace process could be harmed by spoilers and it was necessary to monitor them "to guard against their machinations".



Qureshi said that Pakistan was happy it had played its role in facilitating peace talks between the Taliban and the US in Doha earlier this year, calling on all parties and stakeholders in the Afghanistan peace process to seize this "historic opportunity" for peace in the country.

The foreign minister addressed the Kashmir issue, stating that sustainable peace in the region would remain a 'dream' unless the Kashmir dispute was not resolved according to the United Nations' resolutions.

"The unprecedented, brutal and inhumane siege and communications blockade, especially since India's illegal and unilateral August 5 move has destroyed lives," he said.

Afghan government mounts pressure on Taliban for truce

The government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, after waging war against each other for 19 years, have finally come to the table for talks in hopes to ensure durable peace in the country.

Multiple rounds of talks since last year have taken place in Doha between the two parties with Pakistan facilitating the truce and the US eager for an exit from the war-ravaged country.

The Taliban, who fought a years-long guerrilla campaign against American and Afghan forces after they were forced from power in a 2001 US-led invasion, did not mention a truce as they came to the negotiating table a few weeks ago.

Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi had earlier tweeted that the presence of government negotiators at the talks "is aimed at achieving a ceasefire, ending the violence and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country."

The head of the peace process for the Afghan government, Abdullah Abdullah, had earlier suggested the Taliban could offer a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more of their jailed fighters.

Delegates have warned that negotiations, which take place even as fighting continues in Afghanistan, would be arduous and messy.

"We will undoubtedly encounter many challenges in the talks over the coming days, weeks and months," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said during a visit to Doha Sunday.

He also urged the warring sides to "seize this opportunity" to secure peace.