Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested on complaint filed by her

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay has been arrested after she filed an FIR against him for allegedly assaulting and threatening her, 13 days after their wedding.



Poonam and Sam Bombay got married on September 13, 2020.

Pandey had filed an FIR against the husband on 22nd September at South Goa's Canacona police station, just after a few weeks of their wedding.

The actress, in her complaint alleged that her husband not only assaulted and slapped her but also threatened her of dire consequences after their fight over a personal dispute.

Immediately after filing of the complaint in Goa, police arrested Sam Bombay.

The incident happened at the Canacona village in South Bombay where Poonam Pandey is currently shooting for her upcoming film.