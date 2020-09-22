Sonu Sood slams claims of being a ‘fraud’ despite numerous instances of public work

With a hate spree being brought against him on a nearly daily basis, Sonu Sood has become quite accustomed to it all. However, even with his past experiences under his belt, the actor did not sit this one out and openly addressed all the haters accusing him of being a fraud.

In regards to constantly being bashed by online hate comments, the actor reiterated a story he heard back when he was young. “I heard a story as a child. A sadhu (godman) had a magnificent horse and a daaku asked him to give the horse to him.”

“The sadhu refused and went ahead. In the jungle, he saw an elderly man who could barely walk. He offered the horse to the old man. The moment he sat on the horse, he revealed himself to be the daaku and started getting away.”

“The holy man stopped him and said that you can take the horse but don’t tell anyone how you took my horse because then people will stop believing in doing good deeds. That is my reply to trolls, you may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do.”

It was during his conversations on Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, Sood candidly responded to claims of him being a fraud. “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have.”

“All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”