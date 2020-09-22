Princess Diana believed Prince Charles suffered from ‘emotional retentiveness’

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were always known to have troubles in their marriage. However a recent report shed some light over the extent of ‘emotional retentiveness’ the prince actually carried well into his adulthood.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, Prince Charles’s aversion to affection stems from his childhood within the palace.

While touching on a soon-to-be released biography on the prince, Prince Philip Revealed, Seward spoke out on some intimate details, allegedly belonging to the late princess.

Princess Diana allegedly felt that the only thing Prince Charles "learned about love was shaking hands” and also claimed that his “emotional retentiveness” was like no other.

During the course of the conversation Seward also admitted that the monarchs never really gave the prince any "hands-on love." So much so that Prince Phillip barely attended two out of the prince’s first eight birthdays, because of his naval deployments.

At one time the pair even left their young children under the care of nannies while they spent Christmas in Malta.

Seward went on to say, "Diana reckoned that if Charles had been brought up in the normal fashion, he would have been better able to handle his and her emotions. Instead, she said, his feelings seemed to have been suffocated at birth."

"Only his nannies showed him affection but that, as Diana explained, was not the same as being kissed and cuddled by your parents, which Charles never was. When he met his parents, they didn’t embrace: they shook hands.” All of this allegedly gave birth to a personality that hampered Prince Charles from being unable to "be tactile with his own wife.”