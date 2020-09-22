2 MQM workers sentenced to death for role in Baldia factory fire

Two MQM workers were sentenced to death, four to life imprisonment, and four were acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Tuesday in the Baldia factory fire case.



Abdul Rehman alias 'Bhola' and Zubair alias 'Charya' were both given the death penalty for their key role in the factory fire, while Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood and Ali Mohammad were jailed for life for facilitating the crime.

Other MQM workers — Abdul Sattar Rauf Siddiqui, Adeeb Khanum,and Ali Hasan Qadri — were among those acquitted for a lack of evidence.

Siddiqui, at the time of the incident, was commerce and industries minister.

In September 2012, a deadly fire devoured 269 lives at a factory situated in Karachi's Baldia Town. Investigations led to revelations that the factory was deliberately set ablaze over non-payment of Rs250 million in protection money.

Rehman, the prime accused, had admitted that he deliberately set ablaze the Ali Enterprise factory on the instructions of MQM leader Hammad Siddiqui.



Bhola had also disclosed that the MQM leader gave him instructions to set fire to the factory. He had claimed that the intent behind the arson attack was only to intimidate the owners of Ali Enterprise; he didn’t anticipate that his act would result in the loss of lives.



Meanwhile, Arshad Bhaila, one of the owners of the factory, had testified in court that MQM men had asked him to pay Rs250 million or a 50% share in profits. He said he had been willing to pay Rs10 million.

Independent opinions suggest that regardless of the cause of the fire, casualties occurred because the factory lacked the basic occupational health and safety standards, while the building design was also flawed.

According to London-based research group Forensic Architecture, which conducted an analysis of the fire using computer simulation, inadequate safety measures at the factory had led to the catastrophic death toll.

