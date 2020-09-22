Mindy Kaling eyes future projects with Bollywood's Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor

American actor Mindy Kaling is looking to reconnect with her Indian roots as she expressed her desire to work with some of the biggest names in Bollywood.



Talking to IANS, the creators of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, expressed willingness to work with B-Towns divas like Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor.

"I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented,” she said.

Presently, the actor is onboard a project with Priyanka Chopra. Opening up about her experience working with the Quantico star, Mindy said: "Priyanka is so smart. It's been wonderful working with her.”

"I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can't wait to make it,” she said.