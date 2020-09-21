Deepika Padukone reminisces upon her days as a badminton player: ‘That was my life, no late nights’

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her days in school and admitted that she would get out of having to sit through punishments, all because her teachers loved her father Prakash Padukone.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress recalled her time in school and revealed how her teachers’ love for her father would get her out of punishments.

Deepika went on to tell Hindustan Times about how her teachers would often admit, “We would have punished you but we are big fans of your father.”

Throughout her childhood the star kid dedicated all of her free time to badminton. Recalling the strict schedule, during a feature for Nat Geo’s Mega Icons, the actress went on to say, “The routine was to wake up every morning like 4-5am, go for physical conditioning, go back home, go to school.”

“As soon as I would finish school, there was no time to chitchat with friends so I would get home, change, have a snack, go to the badminton court, have dinner, be exhausted by that point and go to sleep and then the same thing again.”

She also added, “That was my life: No late nights, no TV, no movies. Sport teaches you sacrifice, discipline, dedication and determination.”

However, she left it all behind at the age of 16 when she traveled out to Copenhagen by herself “When I came back, that was it.” It was there that she went onto try her hand at modeling. Even her father believed, “Badminton was her second love, not first love.”