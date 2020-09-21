Richa Chadha getting 'falsely' dragged in Anurag Kashyap scandal, says her lawyer

The statement was made in order to counter the claims that dragged her name into the controversy

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha issued a statement on Monday following the sexual assault allegations against director Anurag Kashyap.

“Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties,” the statement read.

“Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected,” it read further.

“No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates,” the statement added.