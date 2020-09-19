Meena Kumari’s step son threatens defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Meena Kumari’s step son recently slammed Kangana Ranaut and her ‘baseless’ accusations towards his mother.

During his interview with NBT, Tajdar dubbed Kangana’s comments regarding his mother baseless and completely untrue.

He was quoted saying, “Our family and Meena Kumari have goodwill and a stupid girl like Kangana cannot smear the reputation of our family.”

He also admitted, “I have said this several times and I am repeating myself again. Hearing the same thing again and again about my mother upsets me. Kangana’s stupidity has again led to discomfort.”

Tajdar also claims that Kangana’s outlandish claims against his mother are a source of great trauma and pain towards the entire family. "Kangana should not speak untruths and apologise to our family. This will clear the misconception which people have.”

Near the end of his interview, Tajdar threatened to file a defamation case against the actress, one which he won’t peruse simply because Kangana reportedly left her home at the age of 15 and probably never completed her education. "Otherwise, I would have filed a defamation case against her. Time and again, she plays the woman-card to be in the news.”