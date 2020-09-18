Indian agency examines viral video of Karan Johar's Bollywood party

Multiple Bollywood stars were recently caught on camera while reportedly partying at the house of filmmaker Karan Johar.

The viral video from the party showed Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and many others partying .



The footage drew ire of social media users , with some people claiming that the actors were using drugs in the party.

India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is examining the video that has been doing the rounds on social media.

According to the local media, the viral party video is under the agency's scanner and forensic lab to check for authenticity.

The NCB is investigating the matter after a complaint was lodged by Manjinder Sirsa.



