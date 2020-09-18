Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston appear on screen together for the first time since their divorce

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston shared a steamy scene as the former married couple reunited to take part in the star-studded virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie Fast Time at Ridgemont High.



Jennifer and Brad Pitt were joined in the table read by the stellar cast of the film including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta.

Dane Cook hosted the virtual live table read on Thursday night.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor read the lines of popular high school student Brad Hamilton while the Friends star played the part of Linda Barrett to re-enact the 1982 classic.

The hour-long streaming was organized for a fundraising and took place on a Facebook.

It was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s first onscreen appearance together since their divorce in 2005.

The celebrity couple was married for five years from 2000 to 2005.