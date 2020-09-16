Mazari clarifies amendment in PPC 'a private member bill', not govt-proposed

"Amjad Ali Khan's bill to amend the PPC is a private member bill - let me categorically state this," Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said. Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: An amendment proposed a day prior by a PTI lawmaker in the Pakistan Penal Code in the National Assembly was a private member bill, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said Wednesday.



In a post on Twitter, she said: "Reporter's covering parliament really need to know the difference between private member bills and govt bills so wrong headlines are not given in newspapers."

The minister was referring to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020, introduced in the House by Amjad Ali Khan, proposing anyone who was found engaging in intentional ridiculing and defaming of the armed forces of Pakistan or any of its member be penalised.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020, proposed amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure and put forth the recommendation that those found guilty of such offence be punished with imprisonment for a term up to two years or fined for up to Rs500,000.

