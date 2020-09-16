‘Almost 96% of COVID-19 patients recovered in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Close to 96% of Pakistan's COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered, a report issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, "290,760 people recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count" and showing that 95.93% of the patients recovered, with 303,089 total cases, of which 5,936 were active ones.

The NCOC said almost 29,100 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours out which 665 tested positive. Across Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 13,642, 9,828, 2,003, 2,303, 656, 310, and 355 tests were conducted, with the total so far at 3,024,987.

Of the four individuals who died of the respiratory illness, three passed away in hospitals and one at home, it added. No deaths were reported in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad or Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As of reporting time, there was "no patient on vent in AJK and Balochistan", whereas 97 of the 1,912 total vents allocated for COVID-19 cases were occupied across Pakistan.

Of the total 303,089 cases, 132,591 were in Sindh, 97,946 in Punjab, 37,140 in KP, 15,984 in ICT, 13,690 in Balochistan, 3,297 in GB, and 2,441 in AJK.

Of the total 6,393 deaths, 2,448 were reported in Sindh, 2,220 in Punjab, 1,257 in KP, 178 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 79 in GB, and 66 in AJK.

Some "735 hospitals with covid facilities with 995 patients admitted across the country," the NCOC said.