Nawaz Sharif's return not possible without treatment: Shehbaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan was not possible till his treatment was done.

The PML-N leader's statement comes a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif during a hearing over the former prime minister's petition requesting exemption from court appearance in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield Properties references.

In a brief ruling, IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the PML-N supremo neither underwent a surgery despite citing it as a reason behind obtaining bail to travel to the United Kingdom nor was he admitted to a hospital.

"Our bail order has expired, which has its own effects," the judge said.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in order to ensure the PML-N leader's appearance at an upcoming hearing on September 22.

“Returning without treatment is a serious threat to Nawaz Sharif's life and the right to life is most important and cannot be ignored,” said the opposition leader in the National Assembly in a statement issued from Lahore.

Shehbaz said that the problem was not of the return of the former prime minister but was his health. He added that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had claimed that Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of the PML-N supremo, was not ill but she passed away asking if it was possible to repair the damage done by the allegation.

The former chief minister reminded that the doctors have said that travelling for Nawaz Sharif in the current situation can be “life-threatening”. He added that the government had also “admitted” that the PML-N supremo’s treatment could not be done in Pakistan.

“Government had sent him to London on the recommendation of government and non-government doctors but his treatment was delayed due to coronavirus,” said Shehbaz in the statement.