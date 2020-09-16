close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram antics leave fans in fits of laughter

Janhvi Kapoor turned to her Instagram and posted a handful of videos with Khushi

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s sibling banter has been leaving their fans in fits as they serve major sister goals with their latest Instagram antics.

The Gunjan Saxena actor turned to her Instagram and posted a handful of videos where she along with Khushi are seeking advice from Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking through her Instagram filter.

The bot suggests to Khushi: “At your age, you should change your talking pattern.”

While she was left surprised and a bit perplexed, Janhvi jumped into the frame and gave a nod of agreement to the bot.

Janhvi is currently basking in the success of her latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which released during the lockdown and led to her getting immensely praised. 

