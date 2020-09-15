close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 15, 2020

Meghan Markle surprised Kate Middleton with a beautiful gift when they first met

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 15, 2020

Meghan Markle had reportedly given Kate Middleton a very thoughtful present during their first meeting ahead of becoming the part of the royal family.

They first met on January 10, 2018 - a day after Kate's 36th birthday. Meghan reportedly bought a present for the Duchess of Cambridge to woo her prior to her wedding with Prince  Harry.

"Meghan presented Kate a soft leather Smythson notebook,"  Scobie and Durand write in Finding Freedom.

The good start between the princess reportedly could not turn into better relations as  Meghan and Kate never progressed beyond "distant politeness," according to an excerpt from the biography.

And during the March's Commonwealth Service, Kate reportedly was less than friendly to Meghan. 

The event reportedly left The Duchess of Sussex "emotionally bruised and exhausted".

