Tue Sep 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 18, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton drop Harry's royal title from their birthday message

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 18, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton have dropped Prince Harry's "Duke of Sussex" title from their official birthday message to the royal.

William and Kate wished Prince Harry a happy 36th birthday on Tuesday.  But, they simply called him "Prince Harry" in their message instead of referring to him as "The Duke of Sussex". However, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles addressed their grandson as the Duke of Sussex in their greetings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose not to address Prince Harry by his royal title just days after royal fans called for the Queen to revoke it.

 Piers Morgan has also been urging Harry to avoid using his dukedom after he and his wife Meghan Markle signed on as a documentary and TV producer for Netflix. 

Meanwhile, some royal commentators think it's unlikely to happen, according to them, the dukedom is Harry's birthright.

