Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrate their wedding anniversary in style

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary with a delicious meal on Saturday.

The couple, who had shocked the world by tying the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony in NYC, looked delighted during a brief trip to their favorite deli.

Both the stars have proved the world that their love would never end as they enjoyed every moment together and never missed any opportunity to make each other happy with their friendly gestures. On their big day, the pair tried an array of snacks.

The 23-year-old model and Grammy winner, 26, were seen waiting in line for sandwiches at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica.

The 'Yummy' singer rocked a white t-shirt, light blue beanie and a pair of grey shorts. Justin Bieber reps his Drew label with a yellow T-shirt.

The supermodel flashed her bare midriff in grey sweats as she displayed gym-honed midriff in a cropped Alexander Wang top and light-wash denim bottoms.

Justin and Hailey kept their mouth and nose covered, as they enjoyed some quality time together.

The model shared snaps from their meal on social media, which included everything from jalapeño-flavored potato chips to chocolate bars with crunchy hazelnuts.