Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse inside $14million Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved into their new mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara last month.

The Duchess of Sussex, on Saturday, took part in a video call marking one-year anniversary of her charity clothing collection with Smart Works.

While talking about how the collection helps unemployed women with the right clothing to wear to job interviews, Meghan gave a rare glimpse inside her multi-million dollar mansion.

From the video it seems like Meghan and Harry's abode features walls painted in a stylish cream colour and a fireplace.

To the Duchess's right is a potted tree placed in front of a vertical window. A framed picture can also be seen on a shelf behind the former actress.

Special features of the fancy abode revealed earlier included nine bedrooms, a games room, home theatre, spa facilities, an elevator, gym, swimming pool and tennis court.

Not only this, the 14,500-square-foot main home also has a two-bedroom guesthouse on the seven-acre site.



Harry and Meghan's spokesman revealed last month, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

After the Sussexes struck a deal with Netflix, they utilised the money to repay UK taxpayer's money used in renovations of the Frogmore Cottage.