Karachi commissioner orders authorities to begin road repairs

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Dr Sohail Rajput on Saturday directed authorities to immediately initiate works for repairing of roads that were damaged after devastating rains hit the metropolis last month.



Chairing a meeting, the commissioner said that the Works and Services Department Sindh, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and Sindh Infrastructure Development Co would work on repairing the city's roads.

"It is an emergency situation and we need to work on an urgent basis," Rajput added.

Urgent projects will be completed in three days and the deputy commissioners would monitor the projects, the meeting decided.



It was decided that the commissioner will be apprised every day on progress made on the projects.

Meanwhile, the commissioner was briefed that at least 194 sewerage lines were affected during the heavy rains.

"The traffic has been allowed on the routes [where] the lines have been repaired," the commissioner was informed.



Flow of traffic has been affected in 26 areas due to potholes, the meeting was informed.