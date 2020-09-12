Jaden Smith quashes romance rumours with Sofia Richie, says ‘we’re just homies’

Jaden Smith snubs romance rumours with Sofia Richie, says ‘we’re just homies’

Jaden Smith has dismissed romance rumours with model Sofia Richie, saying he and Sofia are ‘just homies’.



The 22-year-old singer appeared on On Air with Ryan Seacrest where he was asked about the romance rumours sparked after he and Sofia were spotted at a beach in Los Angeles last weekend.

Commenting on it, the On My Own singer revealed that he and Richie are ‘just homies’. “We are friends for like 10 years and consistently going to the beach. We are just homies and we love each other and it was a fun.”

Sofia Richie and Smith, both 22, were photographed together over Labor Day weekend, weeks after her split from Scott Disick, 37.

According to the People, Sofia and Smith spent hours together on the beach and kept flirting and hugging.

They had also a dinner with friends at Nobu.