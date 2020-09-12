Priyanka Chopra shows off her new hairstyle

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been painting the town red with her candid pictures on social media, flaunted her new hair look on Saturday and fans are in love with it.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared her new hairstyle with sweet caption. She wrote, “New hair, don’t care.”

Priyanka’s new hair style is winning the internet shortly after she shared the post.

The actress, who is married to US singer Nick Jonas for two years looked ethereal in the latest picture.

Later, in her Instagram story, Priyanka revealed that she embraced the new hair look for live Instagram session with TIFF.

In another story, she wrote, “In Hollywood, and everywhere around the world, females need to be pushed into powerful roles, and that’s the only way to be able to get to the place that we want to be.”



