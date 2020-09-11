PM Imran reviews development projects during brief Quetta visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed the development projects being carried out in Balochistan in a brief trip to the provincial capital on Friday.



Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal received PM Imran who had arrived in Quetta along with federal ministers Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Deputy National Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Nadeem Afzal.

Soon after his arrival, the PM held a separate meeting with the CM where he was briefed on the security situation across Balochistan.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the chief minister briefed the premier on the development projects, institutionalised mechanism, accountability process and welfare budget model.

“CM raised the issues of federal Jobs quota, mega dams, special economic zones, CPEC share in projects, and scholarship for Balochistan students,” tweeted the spokesperson.

Later, Shahwani said that PM Imran chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Shahwani said that CM Balochistan Jam Kamal thanked the PM for the increased share in the Federal Public Sector Development Programme.

The cabinet also emphasised to the PM on the immediate need of Quetta-Karachi dual carriageway, dams, water reservoirs, Kachi Canal, road infrastructure and energy projects in the province.