Bella Thorne's Netflix film 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' wins praises

Bella Thorne's new film " The Babysitter: Killer Queen" has premiered on Netflix and fans are taking to Twitter to comment on the movie.

Social media users have described Bella Thorne's new Netflix film "The Babysitter: Killer Queen" as the 'scariest movie'.

The movie, which is the sequel to 2017's "The Babysitter", premiered on Thursday.

It also features Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Emily Alyn Lind and Samara Weaving.

A synopsis of the comedy-horror reads:

"Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee [Weaving], Cole [Lewis] continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole's story hard to believe.

"He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next-door neighbour Melanie [Lind] - the only one who believes his story - who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake.

"But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night."