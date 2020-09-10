Emma Watson admits her fame and success make her feel ‘incredibly uncomfortable’

The highly sought-after star, Emma Watson, has reached a pedestal of fame and success that many can only dream about.



And while the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor is adored far and wide and is hailed as one of the most successful actors today, the 30-year-old considers herself an ‘imposter.’

In her past several interviews, the actor has reiterated how she feels ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of fame and what the world has led her to become, which often makes her question who she really is.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Watson had said: “I’d walk down the red carpet and go into the bathroom. I had on so much makeup and these big, fluffy, full-on dresses. I’d put my hands on the sink and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘who is this?’ I didn’t connect with the person who was looking back at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling.”

In another interview with Vogue UK, the Beauty and the Beast star said: “It’s something I’ve really wrestled with,” Watson admits. “I’ve gone back and I’ve quizzed my parents. When I was younger, I just did it. I just acted. It was just there. . . . It was just something I did.”

“Now when I receive recognition for my acting, I feel incredibly uncomfortable. I tend to turn in on myself. I feel like an imposter,” she added.