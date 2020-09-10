Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal: Sussexes bagged THIS staggering amount

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recently-inked Netflix deal has been in the headlines for a while now.

While some are happy to see what their favourite royal couple has in store for them, others are not so pleased.

Amid all the chatter, there has been a lot of speculation about the money Meghan and Harry got for the deal with the streaming giant.

According to sources cited by Us Weekly, the Sussexes scored a staggering amount, over $100 million.

“Quibi had a huge offer out to Meghan Markle that was in the tens of millions,” the insider said. “Netflix swooped in and their production deal is worth over 100 million.”

The contract “was inked months ago,” and includes a series of documentaries, children’s programming, docuseries and scripted series.

Harry and Meghan will mostly depict stories based on topics they personally relate to.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

An insider revealed last month that the Duke of Sussex has his eyes set on making it big in Hollywood.

“Harry’s always had a creative streak [and] Meghan’s inspired him to take it to the next level,” the source said at the time.

“Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as a royal, but since separating from the royals he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground," they added.