Tue Sep 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 8, 2020

Addison Rae flaunts her best looks to steal limelight

Kourtney Kardashian’s friend Addison Rae showed of  her confidence and beauty in some of  the best looks as she ventured out to attend  her mom’s birthday dinner in Malibu.

Rae's spotlight  got even bigger after she began hanging out with  reality star Kourtney Kardashian. She's even attracting   more fans with her stunning looks.

The 19-year-old TikTok star appeared to a supermodel in a button-down shirt dress with a black belt   at her mother Sheri Nicole‘s party  in Nobu.

Her  gorgeous look  was reminiscent of Sarah Jessica Parker's  wardrobe. She also rocked a snakeskin patterned knee-high boots with the look and a brown face mask to keep herself and others safe from the coronavirus.

Addison’s dashing personality  has been addicting to her followers on social media and the brunette cutie isn’t afraid to show off various memorable fashion choices in her pics and videos. 


