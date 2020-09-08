Addison Rae flaunts her best looks to steal limelight

Kourtney Kardashian’s friend Addison Rae showed of her confidence and beauty in some of the best looks as she ventured out to attend her mom’s birthday dinner in Malibu.

Rae's spotlight got even bigger after she began hanging out with reality star Kourtney Kardashian. She's even attracting more fans with her stunning looks.



The 19-year-old TikTok star appeared to a supermodel in a button-down shirt dress with a black belt at her mother Sheri Nicole‘s party in Nobu.

Her gorgeous look was reminiscent of Sarah Jessica Parker's wardrobe. She also rocked a snakeskin patterned knee-high boots with the look and a brown face mask to keep herself and others safe from the coronavirus.



Addison’s dashing personality has been addicting to her followers on social media and the brunette cutie isn’t afraid to show off various memorable fashion choices in her pics and videos.



