Lock&Stock, mobile app focusing on ending 'digital addiction', begins operations in Pakistan

Mobile application Lock&Stock — that aims to end "digital addiction" among students — has kickstarted its operations in Pakistan, according to a press release by the company.

"Digital addiction among students is on the rise with especially 16-18-year-olds spending hundreds of hours glued to their smartphones. Our brand purpose is to improve the lives of students and we aim to fight digital addiction among students from around the world," said Craig Fernandes, 23-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of the app.

The app tends to reward students for the amount of time they lock their phones. For instance, students are rewarded with 'keys' for every minute they lock their phones.

These keys can be used to enjoy offers and discounts from food, leisure and retail brands, apply for jobs in organisations and secure scholarships from top universities around the world.

Lock&Stock has enjoyed success in the UAE, where it first began its operations in 2017. Data from the company reveals that 50,000 students in UAE spent a combined 558 years offline due to the app.

The app tracks the amount of time students spend away from their cellphones, helping them along the way by blocking their social media notifications.

"Students compete among one another on a leaderboard and top-performing users are given a weekly prize. The application also allows students to add their friends to a custom leaderboard to compete against each other," read a press release from Lock&Stock.

The app launched a scholarships platform built into the application allowing students to access a network of over 400 universities from around the world.

Using the app, students can avail fee waivers and bursaries in expensive universities. The app continues to enjoy popularity as data points out how — In 2019 alone — Lock&Stock students secured over half a million dollars in various scholarships and fee waivers through the application.

Lock&Stock is available to download for free from the Google Play Store and App Store.