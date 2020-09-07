Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield were ‘bullied’ into making romance public by Ellen DeGeneres?

Ellen DeGeneres’s past behavior has been getting brutally scrutinized by the public ever since her ‘bullying’ claims came afloat.

Eagle-eyed observers are digging into past episodes of The Ellen Show to identify to hints of her toxic traits.

DeGeneres’s interview with Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield has been circulating all over the web where the talk show host pressurized the actors on live television to admit to her relationship with then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

According to reports, Stone and Garfield were asked whether or not they were dating, while the pair was keeping their relationship secret.

The two, however, decided to keep mum about their romance at the time, getting some help from Jamie Foxx, who was also on the show, as he asked DeGeneres to move on.

The entire debacle unfolded when Mariah Carey had appeared on the day time talk show and the comedian had coerced her into admitting she was pregnant with her first child with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

She admitted recently that the moment on the show had made her uncomfortable: “I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment,” said Carey to Vulture last week.