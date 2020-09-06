close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
September 6, 2020

Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor diagnosed with coronavirus

Sun, Sep 06, 2020
Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor diagnosed with coronavirus

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus and they have isolated themselves at home, according to Indian media.

The Indian media, citing Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, reported that the actress is taking all required precautions and is following the guidelines of authorities.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors.

Malaika Arora’s beau turned to Instagram and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic.”

“I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” the Panipat actor further said.

He added, “I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come.”

“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love,” Arjun said before signing off. 

