Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rhea Chakraborty being called a ‘gold digger’

Taapsee Pannu called out the media and the public over the treatment being given to Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu stepped forward in support of Rhea Chakraborty in the midst of Sushant Singh Rajput’s intensifying death case.

The Thappadd actor called out the media and the public over the treatment being given to Rhea and how she has wrongfully been labelled a ‘gold digger.’

Turning to Twitter, Taapsee wrote: “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”

She had earlier slammed the press as well, saying: “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”