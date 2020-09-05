Brad Pitt snipes at Angelina Jolie with the help of his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt, in the midst of his grueling divorce case with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, has taken savage dig at her.

As we all know, the Fight Club hunk rocked the internet and tabloids after news broke out about him dating German model Nicole Poturalski and heading to his French chateau to spend some quality time with her.

However, inside details reveal how the romantic getaway may have been intricately planned by Hollywood’s golden boy to take a slight dig at Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie had tied the knot on August 23, 2014. And as he marked the sixth anniversary of that once-treasured date, he decided to dis Jolie by taking his new ladylove to their wedding venue, on their wedding anniversary!

This was perhaps why reports claimed the Salt star was a bit peeved about his new steamy relationship with the young model.

Us Weekly’s sources had revealed: "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”