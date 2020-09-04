Babar Azam's Somerset jersey not to show alcohol brand's logo after backlash

Fans voiced their disapproval when there is a precedent of teams allowing their Muslim players to play in logo-less jerseys. — Twitter

After outraged fans spotted an alcohol sponsor's logo on Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s jersey at his appearance for Somerset on Thursday in the Vitality T20 Blast, the brand's logo will not be shown on the cricketer's shirt on his will, an Indian newspaper reported.



The 25-year-old batsman was spotted sporting the logo on his jersey during a match against Worcestershire, and fans were quick to voice their disapproval when there is a precedent of teams allowing their Muslim players to play in logo-less jerseys.

Babar, as per the Indian publication, asked Somerset for permission to play without the brand's logo and his request was granted.

Later, Pak Passion Editor Saj Sadiq also confirmed the development.