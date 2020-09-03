Karachi: Wahab says KPT Underpass safe for travel

The recent spell of torrential rains across the city had sparked fear that its underpasses, particularly the KPT Underpass, were not safe for travel. — Twitter

KARACHI: The KPT Underpass in Clifton area is safe for travel and has been opened for traffic, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Thursday, a few days after it was closed over fears of structural damage due to recent rains.



Wahab disclosed on Twitter that engineers, including NED University officials, visited the underpass to inspect it in the morning.

"KPT Underpass was inspected in the morning today by engineers including NED University officials who have confirmed that the structural frame does not have any signs of structural distress & the underpass is safe for traffic which has now been opened," he tweeted.

The recent spell of torrential rains across the city had sparked fear that its underpasses, particularly the KPT Underpass, were not safe for travel as — according to some people on social media — cracks had appeared on the walls of the corridor.

As many as 35 people died from last week's torrential rains in various incidents, according to Karachi police.

Two people were killed in roof collapse accidents, four people drowned, one person died due to electrocution, while another died in a motorcycle incident, said the additional inspector general.

"So far 35 people have been killed in the latest monsoon spell," said AIGP Memon. The latest rains marks the fifth monsoon rain spell for Karachi and sixth for Sindh.