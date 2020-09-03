Petrol supply suspended as fire erupts at Keamari oil terminal

KARACHI: Petrol supply to other parts of the country was suspended from Karachi as fire erupted at an oil terminal in Keamari on Thursday.



All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association announced that it was suspending supply of petroleum products across the country after an oil terminal at Keamari caught fire.

“We have suffered massive losses due to the fire,” said Senior Vice Chairman Oil Tankers Association Shams Shahwani. He added that they have removed their tankers from the terminal for now.

“We will assess the situation after the fire has been extinguished and then decide on restoring the supply,” said Shahwani.

Four injured in inferno

At least four people were injured in the incident with the fire brigade officials saying they have managed to control the inferno.

Earlier, Senior superintendent City Police Muqadas Haider said that they had stopped the fire from spreading further.

“We have called in more fire brigade tenders,” the police officer had said.

Meanwhile, traffic towards Keamari has also been diverted by placing a container on the road leading to the port.

The Pakistan Navy also announced that it has dispatched its team members, said a spokesperson. He added that the navy fire tenders were also taking part in the operation.