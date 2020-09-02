Jennifer Aniston acts like she is ‘better than everyone else on set’: industry insider

Hollywood’s leading lady, Jennifer Aniston, is certainly one of the industry's most sought-after stars courtesy of her charismatic personality and acting prowess.

However, according to some people, the Friends star has her fair share of skeletons in the closet which she manages to get away with without anyone noticing as she is a ‘diva in disguise.’

A report by RadarOnline revealed how the 51-year-old has made herself seem unapproachable with her private trailer being miles away from the rest of the cast. The insider cited by the outlet also revealed that she would always grab her lunch as to-go and leave instead of sitting down with the rest of the crew.

"Her behavior is a clear indicator to everyone that she's not approachable. And it's just unnecessary,” said the source.

"There's no reason why she has to act any better than anyone else on that movie set,” the insider added.