Reports about Justice League Zack Snyder cut release date are fake

HBO Max has debunked the release date for Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.

DC fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Zack Snyder’s unfinished cut of Justice League after it was revealed that it would release on HBO MAX.

During the DC FanDome event, Snyder revealed that the cut would be released into four parts.

He, however, did not reveal the official release date of his cut, but for a moment, it seemed like the people behind it accidentally leaked it.

An image from the DC Press site recently revealed an apparent release date for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League for HBO Max.

The photo had a September 2021 date stamped on to it but was not verified in any official capacity by Warner Bros. or HBO Max.

Now, HBO Max itself has denied that this will be the release date for the cut.